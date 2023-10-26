Onondaga County officials urge residents to get vaccinated

As flu season approaches, Onondaga County officials are encouraging all central New Yorkers to get vaccinated for flu, COVID and RSV. County leaders got their shots in public this week as a way to urge others to be immunized.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon rolled up his sleeve for an annual flu shot at a Wegman's Pharmacy, something he dreads.

"I'm a baby, and you know this, so I'm gonna close my eyes likely," McMahon said. "Usually back in the day, I'd have my mom hold my hands."

Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Katie Anderson also got her flu shot. Although she said seniors in the community are pretty good at getting the flu vaccine, the same can't be said about the COVID vaccine and that's concerning.

"In particular, we continue to see preventable deaths and hospitalizations in older adults over 65, who absolutely need to stay up to date on their COVID vaccines," Anderson said.

Along with COVID and the flu, there is now a vaccine for RSV, another dangerous respiratory bug. Wegmans Pharmacist Vicki Stenuf said some people are getting three at once.

"People are getting three at once and we've heard both people come back and say, you know, we didn't feel great the next day because they are producing an immune response, so they are getting some flu-like symptoms and are tired," Stenuf said. "And then other people have gotten all three without issue. It's patient dependant, really."

Wegmans officials said they have plenty of vaccines in stock.

