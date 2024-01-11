New Watertown mayor shares her top priorities

Watertown Mayor Sarah Compo Pierce said improving the city’s infrastructure is one of her top priorities going into her first term. That includes addressing water quality issues, improving roads, and implementing new sidewalk programs.

"(Those are) some of those things that people would not necessarily deem as 'exciting,' but are actually essential to helping the city run efficiently and helping the city to grow," she said.

As a Watertown native, Compo Pierce said she wants to show prospective businesses and families that the city is a great place to live. She said that starts with the basics.

In October, a major water crisis created issues for more than 45,000 people. Compo Pierce said the city was awarded a $5 million grant from New York state, but she plans to reach out to federal partners and army officials for more help to fund the proposed $50 million infrastructure project.

"One of the grants that we tried to get last year but were unsuccessful in obtaining was a Department of Defense grant, given the relationship between Watertown and Fort Drum," she said.

Another item at the top of the mayor’s list is finding ways to increase transparency in government.

"That's going to be one of the big things coming up is finding new and different ways to communicate the different things we have going on in the city and how people can be involved," she said.

Compo Pierce said part of that is engaging the younger population. She hopes to set up a program in which she or a council member can visit schools and talk about what’s happening in city government.

She said the North Country is expected to see 30,000 new jobs over the next decade, and these programs can help retain local talent.

"I think we need to do a better job of engaging our younger generation at an early age, so they know that, 'Hey, exciting things are happening in the city. I can be a part of this.'"

And Watertown made history on Election Night, as voters elected the city’s first female mayor.

Compo Pierce said she feels excited to take on that role, while realizing it’s a big responsibility.

"Ultimately, I'm extremely appreciative to the voters for putting their confidence in me and humbled to be that person to set that example."