© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
School closings and delays - Monday March 11, 2024

Syracuse abolitionist featured on USPS Underground Railroad stamps

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published March 11, 2024 at 5:10 AM EDT
Underground Railroad USPS stamps
USPS
Underground Railroad USPS stamps

A Syracuse Abolitionist is featured on a new set of U.S. Postal Service stamps commemorating the Underground Railroad.

Jermain Wesley Loguen was nicknamed the "King of the Underground Railroad,” and is said to have helped more than 1,500 people who escaped slavery in the south as they passed through Syracuse.

That's according to Milton Sernett, a board member of the National Abolition Hall of Fame and former Syracuse University professor of African-American studies.

"He would advertise in the papers that if you were a freedom seeker and you came to Syracuse, you should seek shelter with the Fugitive Aid Society at Loguen's house," Sernett said.

Sernett notes the Syracuse area was a key stop of the Underground Railroad, especially for its proximity to Canada.

"Not only were there important geographical nodes that created a kind of network that funneled people up to Syracuse, there were that's a geography part of it," Sernett said. "The historical part is that this area of upstate New York was sympathetic to abolitionism."

There are ten honorees featured on the stamp set. Other Upstate, New York Abolitionists featured on the stamp series include Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass.
Tags
Regional News Regional NewsNY state news
Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
See stories by Ava Pukatch