Oswego County students to intern this summer at Micron's U.S. locations

Two Oswego County students will be the first to intern with Micron since the tech company announced their plans for a central New York location

The Oswego County Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH) program offers an alternative form of education that creates pathways to careers in advanced manufacturing and leaves students with a High School Diploma and Associate's degree. Students earn experience through local industry partnerships and college level courses. Amanda Petrie, principal of the P-TECH program, said it is a phenomenal resource.

“With these students, they are on job site visits five to six times a year, they do job shadowing and internships, STEM challenges, they have a mentor in industry,” Petrie said. “It’s consistent networking, it’s consistent career awareness and career readiness and that I think is the way of the future for education.”

Now, the industry network is bringing two high school seniors in the P TECH program to Micron locations in Idaho and Virginia. Vincent Hubbard of Fulton High School and William Appleton of Central Square High School both accepted paid summer internships with the memory chip manufacturer.

Hubbard, who is focusing on mechanical engineering technology, said it’s an exciting opportunity.

“We will be there for three months, so I can get experience in Boise and do things around the area,” Hubbard said.

Appleton, who is studying electrical technologies, said he feels privileged to have the opportunity.

“They always say that getting into something early is the best way to get into anything,” Appleton said. “Micron, just starting up here means that I have the golden opportunity and people in the area right now have the golden opportunity to start getting into this industry that’s moving here.”

Both Hubbard and Appleton will spend three months at their Micron locations gaining hands-on experience before beginning the last leg of their studies at Onondaga Community College in the fall.

