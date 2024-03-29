Fort Drum welcomes home more than 200 soldiers after deployment

More than 200 soldiers have returned to Fort Drum after a deployment to the Middle East.

The 10th Mountain Division and the 2nd Brigade Combat Team hosted two welcome home ceremonies in the past week.

The “commandos” deployed for Combined Joint Taskforce-Operation Inherent Resolve last July.

"As part of Operation Inherent Resolve’s largest and most geographically dispersed component, 2nd Brigade’s approximately 2,000 soldiers were instrumental in enabling CJTF-OIR’s mission to advise, assist, and enable partner forces to prevent the resurgence of ISIS," reads a statement from Fort Drum. "The Commandos protected coalition assets while maintaining the strategic legitimacy of the coalition and deterred malign actors enabling coalition forces’ freedom of maneuver."

Soldiers were on missions in Iraq, Syria, Jordan and Kuwait.