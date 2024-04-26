Biden remembers fallen central New York officers, meets with families

President Joe Biden met with the families of Onondaga County Sheriff’s Lt. Michael Hoosock and Syracuse police officer Michael Jensen, who were killed in the line of duty earlier this month.

"We pray for their loved ones, whose hearts have been broken," the president said. "Every time a police officer puts on that shield every morning, their husband or wife, whatever it is, their child worries about will they get that phone call, will they get that phone call. I got one of those phone calls in a different circumstance. Find out you've lost part of your soul, lost part of your heart. For, the entire Syracuse community is grieving and we’re grieving with you."

Many speakers at Biden's speech in Syracuse paid tribute to the officers.

"Their dedication to serving the public and their selfless heroism motivates and inspires us to build a Syracuse and a central New York community that is safe, that is healthy, that is vibrant for all who live here," U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said (D-N.Y.). "Let us always commit to that very important effort."

Gov. Kathy Hochul acknowledged the officers with a moment of silence.

"I have been so moved by their bravery and the unimaginable circumstances in which they found themselves just a short time ago and the way this community has stood up and rallied around their families, around law enforcement, to give them the respect that they deserve," Hochul said.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon called Jensen and Hoosock "superheroes in our community."

"These were people who loved their families, loved their brothers and sisters in law enforcement and loved this community and actually gave the ultimate sacrifice for this community," McMahon said. "And we are all in awe of that sacrifice. And because of that, we need to continue the work to honor them and to honor that sacrifice."

Biden stayed more than an hour longer in Syracuse than he was scheduled to meet with Jensen and Hoosock's families.

"To the men and women in law enforcement here and across the country, you represent the best of us," Biden said. "You really do. It’s one of the toughest jobs in America, one of the toughest jobs."