Pro-Israel students at Syracuse University march alongside pro-Palestinian encampment

The Pro-Palestinian encampment continues on the Syracuse University campus. Now pro-Israel student voices are joining in.

Wearing Israel’s flag and carrying signs saying things like “Protect Jewish Students” and “Bring Them Home,” pro-Israel demonstrators marched on Syracuse University’s campus yesterday. Coming to a stop opposite the pro-Palestine encampment, the pro-Israel demonstrators sang songs and prayed.

For Mia Gottesmann, a Syracuse University student who marched with the flag of Israel tied around her, the protest was about community.

“At the end of the day, Jewish people are our family and Israel is our home,” Gottesmann said. “So being surrounded by them is another level of connection. I think it was very important for our school alone to see that we have that and for each other, for us to see that no one is alone here. If you’re struggling, if you are sad because there is so much going on right now, if you’re hurt, if your family is like, there are people here to help you.”

Some pro-Israel demonstrators expressed concerns over reported anti-Semitic posts formerly made by an alleged encampment organizer. Erin Bader, a pro-Israel demonstrator said the circling posts are causing more stress.

“If they’re being peaceful, by all means, like we are having a peaceful protest, they can do whatever they want, but that’s not peaceful,” Bader said.

A joint statement from SU’s Palestine Solidarity Collective and Students for Justice in Palestine released yesterday says that they “have discussed the harmful anti-Semitic remarks tweeted by a former organizer in 2012,” and that conversations following led to the organizer stepping down and vacating the encampment.

But Bader said the pro-Israel demonstrators accomplished what they set out to do.

“Show support for Israel and the Jewish people and the hostages,” Bader said. “I guess, get some recognition and show that we can show support and advocate for Israel in a peaceful way. I think that is exactly what we did. No one has to get hurt, no one has to pick a fight, no one has to argue, it’s simply just being peaceful and wanting the best for our people and wanting to come together.”

Participants in the Pro-Palestine encampment are declining to comment at this time. The encampment is now in its fourth day of protesting.