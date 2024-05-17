© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CNY Regional Market facing 'poor financial management' according to new state audit

WRVO | By Abigail Connolly
Published May 17, 2024 at 6:55 AM EDT
The CNY Regional Market, located on Park Street in Syracuse, NY, is suffering disrepair across its 1930s era buildings. The Market is seeking public funding in order to keep its facilities running.
Abigail Connolly
/
WRVO
The CNY Regional Market, located on Park Street in Syracuse, NY.

The Central New York Regional Market Authority is facing “poor financial management” according to a recent state audit.

In the audit release New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said the CNY Regional Market “needs to turn its financial operations around.” The audit found that the board did not properly manage the authority’s financial condition relating to budget, operations and expenses and some property purchases. Assemblymember Bill Magnarelli said the board needs to address the concerns.

“Now more than ever we are going to have to have a board that is really looking at things, finding out exactly what the revenues are, the expenses are, how to make better decisions as far as revenues and expenses are concerned,” Magnarelli said.

A statement released by the Regional Market Authority’s Executive Director Amanda Vitale, says that “loss throughout the pandemic, in addition to the stress of managing a fifty acre facility that is largely original to its 1930s construction” were a “huge stressor” to the Authority. The statement said the board is working “diligently” on a new corrective plan.

Vitale said the market is still looking to revitalize their facilities.

“Our ultimate goal is really to better serve our community through the modernization of our space,” Vitale said.

Magnarelli, whose 129th district is home to the market, said the market will need serious help to stay afloat, something that could take years to achieve.

“It’s very troubling to have such an audit come out, but I do believe that we can put things back together and hopefully rectify things in the future,” Magnarelli said.
Tags
Regional News CNY Regional MarketBill MagnarelliThomas DiNapoli
Abigail Connolly
Abigail is a temporary WRVO News Reporter/Producer working on regional and digital news stories. She graduated from SUNY Oswego in 2022 where she studied English and Public Relations. Abigail enjoys reading, writing, exploring CNY and spending time with family and friends. Abigail first joined the WRVO team as a student reporter in June 2022.
See stories by Abigail Connolly