Syracuse first responders remember 9/11 in memorial ceremony

Twenty-three years after the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, Syracuse community leaders and law enforcement officers gathered to remember. During a ceremony Wednesday at Fayette Firefighter Memorial Park, first responders including firefighters, police officers and EMS workers observed 17 minutes of radio silence, marking the time the two World Trade Center towers were struck.

Syracuse Fire Chief Michael Monds said firefighters across the nation woke up today and said goodbye to their families, the same as those who served in the aftermath of the attacks. He said today serves as an important reminder of the dedication of first responders.

"Once the firefighters understand what they are sworn to do and take that oath to protect and serve and protect property and lives, it really is a significant meaning to have days like this so we do never forget what we go through now and what they went through on that horrific day," Monds said.

Monds delivered remarks during the memorial ceremony, and emphasized the unity and care that was seen across the nation in the hours and days following 9/11. He said he hopes people reflect on those feelings.

"Sometimes we get busy and you forget what really matters," Monds said. "And what really matters is what's in our hearts and making sure we can all get along. There's a lot of things that can divide us, we just have to overcome that."