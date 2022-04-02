© 2022 WRVO Public Media
Campbell Conversations

Michael Steele on the Campbell Conversations

Published April 2, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT
Michael Steele
Michael Steele

On this week's episode of the Campbell Conversations, Grant Reeher speaks with one of the most prominent national critics of former President Donald Trump, from within his own party. Michael Steele has served as Lieutenant Governor of Maryland and is a former chair of the Republican National Committee. He's now a columnist for, "The Root", a political analyist for MSNBC and a senior fellow at Brown University. On Monday, April 4th at 7pm, Steele will deliver a public lecture at Syracuse University called, "Be Not Afraid: Faith as the Cornerstone of Public Service".

Tags

Campbell Conversations Michael SteeleDonald TrumpRepublican Party
Grant Reeher
Grant Reeher is Director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute and a professor of political science at Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs. He is also creator, host and program director of “The Campbell Conversations” on WRVO, a weekly regional public affairs program featuring extended in-depth interviews with regional and national writers, politicians, activists, public officials, and business professionals.
