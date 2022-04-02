Michael Steele on the Campbell Conversations

On this week's episode of the Campbell Conversations, Grant Reeher speaks with one of the most prominent national critics of former President Donald Trump, from within his own party. Michael Steele has served as Lieutenant Governor of Maryland and is a former chair of the Republican National Committee. He's now a columnist for, "The Root", a political analyist for MSNBC and a senior fellow at Brown University. On Monday, April 4th at 7pm, Steele will deliver a public lecture at Syracuse University called, "Be Not Afraid: Faith as the Cornerstone of Public Service".

