Campbell Conversations

Jacob Mchangama on the Campbell Conversations

Published April 23, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT
Jacob Mchangama

On this week's episode of the Campbell Conversations, Grant Reeher speaks with Jacob Mchangama. He's a lawyer, and founder and director of Justitia, a Copenhagen based think tank focusing on human rights, freedom of speech and the rule of law. He recently published the book, "Free Speech: A History from Socrates to Social Media".

On Friday, April 30th he'll deliver a lecture at the Maxwell School auditorium at Syracuse University titled, "Is Free Speech Killing Democracy?".
More information can be found here.

Grant Reeher
Grant Reeher is Director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute and a professor of political science at Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs. He is also creator, host and program director of “The Campbell Conversations” on WRVO, a weekly regional public affairs program featuring extended in-depth interviews with regional and national writers, politicians, activists, public officials, and business professionals.
