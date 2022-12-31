Sharon Owens and Raquan Pride-Green on the Campbell Conversations

On this week's episode of the Campbell Conversations, Grant Reeher speaks to two leaders in the effort to tear down and replace a section of I-81 that runs through Syracuse, and to redevelop the residential and commercial area and the neighborhoods surrounding its current footprint. Sharon Owens is the Deputy Mayor of Syracuse, and Raquan Pride-Green is the executive director of Blueprint 15, a non-profit which is working with the city on the redevelopment.

