Campbell Conversations

Jesse Eisinger on the Campbell Conversations

By Grant Reeher
Published February 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST
Lars Klove
Jesse Eisinger

On this episode of the Campbell Conversations, Grant Reeher speaks with Jesse Eisinger, a senior editor and reporter at ProPublica. In 2011, he won a Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting for a series of stories on questionable Wall Street practices that were related to the financial crisis. On Friday, March 3rd he'll be giving a talk at Syracuse University based on some of his new research titled, "How the Ultra Rich Avoid Taxes and Why it Matters For Our Democracy."

Campbell Conversations Jesse Eisingertaxestax loopholes
Grant Reeher
Grant Reeher is Director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute and a professor of political science at Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs. He is also creator, host and program director of “The Campbell Conversations” on WRVO, a weekly regional public affairs program featuring extended in-depth interviews with regional and national writers, politicians, activists, public officials, and business professionals.
