Politics and Government
Campbell Conversations

Randall Balmer on the Campbell Conversations

By Grant Reeher
Published October 5, 2024 at 6:39 AM EDT
Randall Balmer
randallbalmer.com
Randall Balmer

Former President Jimmy Carter recently celebrated his 100th birthday, the first former president to reach that milestone. While still controversial as a president, he is generally regarded as the most active and productive post-president in recent history, also the most religious. This week, Grant Reeher talks with Randall Balmer, a professor of religion at Dartmouth College, and a Carter biographer. He's the author of Redeemer: The Life of Jimmy Carter.

Grant Reeher
Grant Reeher is Director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute and a professor of political science at Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs. He is also creator, host and program director of “The Campbell Conversations” on WRVO, a weekly regional public affairs program featuring extended in-depth interviews with regional and national writers, politicians, activists, public officials, and business professionals.
