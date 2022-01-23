© 2022 WRVO Public Media
HealthLink on Air

This week: Tracking omicron, as pandemic grinds on

Published January 23, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST

With the third year of the coronavirus pandemic underway and a more contagious omicron variant, Dr. Stephen Thomas addresses vaccine successes and masking and physical distancing guidelines. He also speaks about treatments for severe COVID-19 infections and the different symptoms that may emerge with omicron. Thomas is a virologist and infectious disease expert who is director of Upstate's Institute for Global Health and Translational Science.

Also on the show, professor Christopher Morley explains the numbers that help public health researchers track the pandemic, including the omicron variant, and the measures that have been shown to be effective against the spread of COVID-19. Morley is chair of public health and preventive medicine at Upstate.

