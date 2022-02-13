© 2022 WRVO Public Media
bg.jpg
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
AmberSmith_HealthLinkonAir.jpg
HealthLink on Air

This week: Marijuana edibles, pediatric mental health, bladder cancer

Published February 13, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST

Marijuana edibles are legal in New York state for adults 21 and older, but that doesn’t mean they are safe to use. Toxicologist Willie Eggleston explains what to watch out for and what to expect, on this week's "HealthLink on Air." Eggleston is from the Upstate New York Poison Center.

Also on this week's show, pediatric psychologist Ron Saletsky gives an overview of the mental health services for children and adolescents that are available in central New York.

And urologic oncologist Joseph Jacob discusses advanced bladder cancers that have invaded the muscle, which sometimes requires surgery to remove the bladder, and the three types of surgery he offers for bladder replacement. He also discusses possible ways of bladder preservation. Jacob is director of Upstate's bladder cancer program.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

Tags

HealthLink on Air marijuana ediblesmental healthbladder cancer
Stay Connected