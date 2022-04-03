This week: Kidney health, weight-loss surgery, at-home test kits

One in three Americans is at risk for kidney disease, and many of them do not know it. Could you or someone you care about be at risk? Dr. Michael Lioudis is Upstate's chief of nephrology. In this "HealthLink on Air" episode, he provides an overview of kidney disease, what causes it, how it's diagnosed and the steps people can take to prevent or manage the condition.

Also on the show, surgeon Lauren Rabach explains what to expect from weight-loss surgery. And toxicology expert Vincent Calleo, medical director of the Upstate New York Poison Center, issues precautions about at-home COVID-19 test kits.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.