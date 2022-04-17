This week: Nursing career options, social media impact on mental health

Careers in nursing provide work that can be both meaningful and rewarding – and today, especially, nurses are in high demand. In this episode of "HealthLink on Air," Scott Jessie tells how he got into the profession and discusses the variety and flexibility of career options in nursing. He holds a master’s degree in nursing from Upstate’s College of Nursing, and he has more than 20 years of experience in health care. Today, Jessie serves as Upstate University Hospital’s chief nursing officer.

Also this week, psychiatrist Christopher Lucas discusses how social media platforms can be detrimental, especially to teen girls and young adults. He addresses some of the concerns that came up during congressional testimony in 2021 and in a multi-year British study that explores a connection between heavy social media use and unhappiness. He also talks about curbing cellphone addiction. Lucas is an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences and vice-chair for psychiatry services at Upstate University Hospital.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.