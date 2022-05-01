This week: Fentanyl overdoses, human genome project’s completion, concussions

The drug fentanyl is killing Americans at an unprecedented rate, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration, which recently sent warnings to law enforcement agencies about a nationwide spike in fentanyl-related mass-overdose events. In this interview, the medical director of the Upstate New York Poison Center, Dr. Vincent Calleo, explains how people are treated if they overdose on street drugs that contain fentanyl.

Also on "HealthLink on Air" this week, Upstate neuroscience professor Stephen Glatt explains the significance of the fully assembled human genome. Scientists recently announced the mapping of the genome: a fully assembled genetic blueprint for human life.

And Debbie Spinks, a rehabilitation psychologist at Upstate, explains how to determine whether someone has had a concussion.

