This week: Occupational disease, marijuana edibles, showing compassion

Occupational injuries and diseases remain a major public health problem in New York state. Dr. Michael Lax shares a wide-ranging report that provides an overview of occupational disease in the state in this week's "HealthLink on Air." He is a professor of family medicine at Upstate and the medical director of the Occupational Health Clinical Center.

Also on the show, marijuana edibles are legal in New York state for adults 21 and older, but that doesn’t mean they are safe to use. Toxicologist Willie Eggleston explains what to watch out for and what to expect. Eggleston is a clinical assistant professor of emergency medicine, specializing in toxicology, and he’s part of the Upstate New York Poison Center.

And psychiatrist Nayla Khoury provides advice about showing compassion during turbulent times.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.