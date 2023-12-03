Corneal injuries, holiday poison precautions, resistance to change

Researchers from Upstate want to change how corneal injuries and the scarring that can lead to vision loss are treated. Their project took the top prize in a State University of New York competition for startup business pitches. Researcher Audrey Bernstein explains their work in this week's "HealthLink on Air." She is a professor of ophthalmology and visual sciences, biochemistry and molecular biology and cell and developmental biology at Upstate, and she is a co-founder of the DUB Biologics startup with Tere Williams, a doctoral candidate at Upstate.

Also on this week's show, what if children swallow something they shouldn't? We feature some safety ideas to keep in mind during the holidays, from Mary Beth Dreyer, public health educator at the Upstate New York Poison Center. The center encourages anyone with a question about a possible poisoning to call 800-222-1222. The calls and advice are free, confidential and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

And, a researcher who studies behavior analysis explains resistance to change and behavioral momentum theory, and how they apply to his young patients. Andy Craig is an assistant professor of pediatrics and of neuroscience and physiology at Upstate, and he is the chair of behavior analysis studies at the Upstate Golisano Center for Special Needs.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.