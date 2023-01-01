Saturdays at noon beginning July 1

"Planet Money/How I Built This" debuts on WRVO on Saturday, July 1. Tune in at noon every Saturday for innovative storytelling, the whys and hows behind the economy, and the backstory behind the brands we know and love.

"Planet Money" explains the economy with playful storytelling and Peabody award-winning deep dive, roll up your sleeves journalism. The team includes Adrian Ma, Mary Childs, Amanda Aronczyk, Jeff Guo, Nick Fountain, Erika Beras, Sarah Gonzalez, Robert Smith and Kenny Malone.

Guy Raz hosts "How I Built This," where innovators, entrepreneurs, and idealists take us through the often challenging journeys they took to build their now iconic companies. Featured guests include the founders of Lyft, Patagonia, Zappos, Spanx, Samuel Adams, Instagram, and more.