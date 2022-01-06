Watch live: White House, Congress mark one year since a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and congressional Democrats commemorate the one-year anniversary of the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. Supporters of then-President Trump stormed the building after a rally at the White House to protest the 2020 election certification.

Listen to live on-air special coverage from NPR starting at 9 a.m. EST. Coverage will be hosted by Steve Inskeep and A Martinez. They'll be joined by NPR National Correspondent Mara Liasson, Senior Political Editor/Correspondent Domenico Montanaro and White House Correspondent Franco Ordonez.

Watch Biden's speech live, on January 6, 2022 starting at approximately 9 a.m. EST

Live at 2:30 p.m. EST: Watch House lawmakers share their reflections on Jan. 6.