© 2022 WRVO Public Media
bg.jpg
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Station Announcement

Watch live: President Biden delivers a speech on voting rights legislation

WRVO | By WRVO Public Media
Published January 11, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST
NPR-whitehouse.jpg
Annette Elizabeth Allen
/
NPR

President Joe Biden will deliver remarks in Atlanta on federal legislation to protect voting rights. His speech comes as Senate Democrats have been unable to pass major voting rights legislation since taking the majority in the chamber. Listen to NPR special coverage at 3:40 p.m. EST on Tuesday, January 11. Coverage will be hosted by Tonya Mosley and Ari Shapiro.

President Biden and Vice President Harris are expected to speak at approximately 3:50 p.m. EST.

Tags

Station AnnouncementJoe Bidenvoting rights
WRVO Public Media
See stories by WRVO Public Media