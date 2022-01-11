Watch live: President Biden delivers a speech on voting rights legislation

President Joe Biden will deliver remarks in Atlanta on federal legislation to protect voting rights. His speech comes as Senate Democrats have been unable to pass major voting rights legislation since taking the majority in the chamber. Listen to NPR special coverage at 3:40 p.m. EST on Tuesday, January 11. Coverage will be hosted by Tonya Mosley and Ari Shapiro.

President Biden and Vice President Harris are expected to speak at approximately 3:50 p.m. EST.