WRVN will be off the air from 6 - 11 a.m. Friday, June 3 due to a construction project. Listen online.
Station Announcement

Watch live: Biden delivers a primetime address on guns after recent mass shootings

WRVO
Published June 2, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT
whitehouse-photo_wide.jpg
Noah Forston
/
NPR

President Biden is addressing the nation from the White House today, Thursday, June 2, to talk about the recent mass shootings in New York, Texas and Oklahoma. The president is expected to call on Congress to pass laws to combat gun violence. The president's address will begin at approximately 7:20 p.m. EST on Thursday, June 2. Special coverage from NPR News will be hosted by Ailsa Chang. Also joining coverage: White House Correspondent Scott Detrow, Congressional Correspondent Kelsey Snell and National Political Correspondent Mara Liasson.

[Note] If it is after 7:20 p.m. EST on Thursday, June 2 and the video below does not display, please refresh the page.

