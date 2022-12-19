© 2022 WRVO Public Media
Watch Live: House January 6 committee holds last hearing - December 19

Published December 19, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is holding a public business meeting today, Monday, December 19. The committee is expected to consider possible criminal referrals and to vote on them. This is the committee’s final public event prior to the release of its final report, which is expected later in the week on Wednesday, December 21. Live special coverage from NPR of the hearing will begin at 12:51 p.m. ET. and will be hosted by Ari Shapiro. Also joining the coverage are — NPR Justice Department Correspondent Carrie Johnson, Political Correspondent Susan Davis, and Congressional Correspondents Claudia Grisales and Deirdre Walsh.

Watch the hearing live as it begins at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET.

