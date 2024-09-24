The CBS News Vice Presidential Debate Simulcast airs at 9 p.m. October 1

NPR will provide Live Special Coverage of the CBS News Vice Presidential Debate Simulcast from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 1.

The CBS News Vice Presidental Debate, between the Republican candidate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, and the Democratic candidate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, is scheduled to take place in New York City. "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell and "Face the Nation" moderator and CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan are moderating the debate.

NPR's Asma Khalid will host this coverage, with reporting and analysis from NPR White House Correspondent Tamara Keith, Political Correspondent Susan Davis, and Political Reporter Stephen Fowler.

Live video will be available below and follow along with NPR's live blog.