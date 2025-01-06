© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
NPR Special Coverage: The world remembers President Jimmy Carter

WRVO
Published January 6, 2025 at 10:10 AM EST
President Jimmy Carter at a lectern during a press conference.
President Jimmy Carter at a lectern during a press conference.
President Jimmy Carter at a lectern during a press conference.
Library of Congress
Presidential nominee Jimmy Carter, his wife Rosalynn Carter with Vice Presidential nominee Senator Walter Mondale and his wife Joan Mondale, raising arms at the Democratic National Convention, New York City, New York
2 of 3  — service-pnp-ppmsca-86200-86241v.jpg
Presidential nominee Jimmy Carter, his wife Rosalynn Carter with Vice Presidential nominee Senator Walter Mondale and his wife Joan Mondale, raising arms at the Democratic National Convention, New York City, New York
Library of Congress
Several times each year former U.S. president Jimmy Carter discusses the meaning of biblical passages during his Sunday School lessons at the Maranantha Baptist Church in Carter's hometown of Plains, Georgia. And following each lesson, he and his wife, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, also a Plains native, wait to greet each and every parishioner who wishes to be photographed with the former First Couple.
3 of 3  — service-pnp-highsm-42700-42742v.jpg
Several times each year former U.S. president Jimmy Carter discusses the meaning of biblical passages during his Sunday School lessons at the Maranantha Baptist Church in Carter's hometown of Plains, Georgia. And following each lesson, he and his wife, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, also a Plains native, wait to greet each and every parishioner who wishes to be photographed with the former First Couple.
Carol M. Highsmith / Library of Congress

Tributes are pouring in for Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, who died December 29 at 100. During his single presidential term and the decades that followed, Carter advocated tirelessly for peace, democracy, and international human rights, earning the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

NPR and WRVO will provide comprehensive coverage of memorial events:

Tuesday, January 7

2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. - (Online only at wrvo.org) Live Special Coverage from the U.S. Capitol Rotunda as President Carter lies in state, hosted by Susan Davis

Wednesday, January 8

7:00 p.m. - (On-air and online) A special broadcast of "The Life and Legacy of Former President Jimmy Carter," hosted by Ari Shapiro and Linda Wertheimer

Thursday, January 9

9:30 - 11:30 a.m. - (On-air and online) Live Special Coverage of the State Funeral Service at Washington National Cathedral

January 9 has been designated as a National Day of Mourning. President Carter will be laid to rest in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, buried next to his wife, Rosalynn, beside a willow tree.

Stay tuned to WRVO for ongoing coverage of memorial events and remembrances, both on-air and at wrvo.org.
