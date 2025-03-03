© 2025 WRVO Public Media
WRVO.org will be undergoing scheduled maintenance starting at 7 p.m. tonight, Monday, 3/3. The site may be temporarily unavailable during this time. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience!

New broadcast hour combines 'It's Been A Minute' & 'Wild Card' beginning March 8

WRVO | By WRVO Public Media
Published March 3, 2025 at 1:38 PM EST
NPR

Starting March 8, WRVO brings you a new one-hour program combining "It's Been a Minute" with Brittany Luse and "Wild Card" with Rachel Martin. Together in one broadcast hour, these complementary shows offer a fresh perspective on today's culture.

"It's Been a Minute" explores the "why" behind cultural trends, while "Wild Card" reveals the personal stories of the people shaping our world. This thoughtful pairing delivers conversations that will leave you feeling connected, seen, and inspired. Tune in beginning Saturday, March 8 at 4 p.m. ET.
Station Announcement
WRVO Public Media
