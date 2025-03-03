New broadcast hour combines 'It's Been A Minute' & 'Wild Card' beginning March 8

Starting March 8, WRVO brings you a new one-hour program combining "It's Been a Minute" with Brittany Luse and "Wild Card" with Rachel Martin. Together in one broadcast hour, these complementary shows offer a fresh perspective on today's culture.

"It's Been a Minute" explores the "why" behind cultural trends, while "Wild Card" reveals the personal stories of the people shaping our world. This thoughtful pairing delivers conversations that will leave you feeling connected, seen, and inspired. Tune in beginning Saturday, March 8 at 4 p.m. ET.