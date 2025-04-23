© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
NPR Special: 'The Trump Administration’s First 100 Days' airs April 30

WRVO | By WRVO Public Media
Published April 23, 2025 at 1:39 PM EDT
NPR brings you a two-hour live special examining the Trump Administration’s first 100 days in office. The first hour will focus on what’s changed here in the U.S. since President Trump was inaugurated. We’ll look at everything from the culture to the shape of the federal government. From tariffs to the downsizing of the Department of Education, how has Trump made good on his campaign promises? And what could be next?

"The Trump Administration’s First 100 Days" from NPR airs Wednesday, April 30, at 8 p.m. on WRVO. Listen on-air, online, and with your smart speaker. Just ask it to "play WRVO."
Station Announcement
