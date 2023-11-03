TTM Technologies plans $130 million expansion in central New York

A tech company in DeWitt has announced an expansion just a week after an Upstate New York region, including central New York, won a designation as a national technology hub.

TTM Technologies out of California, has chosen to expand its central New York operation in a move that will bring 400 high tech jobs to the area. The company will begin producing high tech printed circuit boards in a new $130 million cutting edge manufacturing facility next to its current operation in DeWitt.

CenterState CEO President Rob Simpson said building circuit boards is a key component of semi-conductor technology.

"You know chips need to go on to a circuit board before they can be an effective component in a finished electronic product," Simpson said. "TTM is going to be building that piece in the middle, the piece of our ecosystem that doesn't yet exist here in Central New York."

TTM chose New York State following a competition with 16 other states. Simpson says it didn’t hurt to have the Micron project already moving ahead.

"I like to believe that we that we might have won this project even without Micron's announcement," Simpson said. "But there's no doubt that the validation that comes from winning a site selection process like that, helps not only put us in the game but keep us in the game on other projects."

These circuit boards are vital for U.S. military applications as well as the semiconductor industry.