New president appointed to lead SUNY Oswego

The SUNY Board of Trustees has officially appointed Dr. Peter Nwosu as the new president of SUNY Oswego.

Nwosu said he’s honored to be chosen as the university’s 11th president.

"With this appointment, you have entrusted in me the leadership of this great institution,” he said. “You've asked me to lead SUNY Oswego with character, with capacity, with competence, and with compassion."

Nwosu said he came to the United States as an immigrant from Nigeria to attend school. Then, he embarked on a career in post-secondary education. He’s coming to Oswego from Lehman College in New York City, where he is the provost and senior vice president for academic and student success.

Prior to that, he served as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Clark Atlanta University.

Brian McGrath, a member of the College Council at SUNY Oswego, called Nwosu a trailblazing new leader. And he said he believes the whole university community will benefit from Nwosu’s experience and compelling personal story.

"We could not be more excited about our new president, who stood out in every phase of the search,” said McGrath.

Nwosu said he met many people during a two and a half day visit to campus, but he said students in particular made a strong impression on him.

"I believe strongly that we all have a moral responsibility to ensure that they complete their education and to proceed to leave meaningful lives, embracing the challenges of our time,” said Nwosu.

He will officially take over as president on August 15.