Kelley Dickens is the new Deputy Executive Producer for Morning Edition

In a note to newsroom staff, Erika Aguilar, Executive Producer of Morning Edition & Up First, made the following announcement:

Hi, newsroom colleagues,

I'm writing with a personnel update from Morning Edition/Up First.

I'm pleased to announce Kelley Dickens has been hired to serve as Deputy Executive Producer for Morning Edition.

The Deputy EP serves as second-in-charge of the team helping to make programming and editorial decisions for the show including operations.

Kelley will soon take on special projects at Morning Edition including series, show specials and host trips. In her time as a manager at Morning Edition, Kelley Dickens originated, led and executed our post-midterm-elections show. That experience will prove valuable as we enter the 2024 election season.

"My interest in politics and its intersection with culture and community has been evolving for decades," says Kelley. "Prior to joining NPR, I was the news director at the ABC affiliate in South Bend, Indiana. There, I ran our big political coverage, which included live debates, candidate forums and election night programming. I also started an in-depth series that focused on the opioid crisis and another that explored the economic future of the region. At that station, I also launched an award-winning investigative unit with companion podcasts. I look forward to bringing my experience working in multiple mediums to this position as Deputy Executive Producer."

Join me in congratulating Kelley Dickens on her new role.

