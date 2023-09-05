Farmers keeping a close eye on federal farm bill that expires this fall

The current U.S. Farm Bill, signed in 2018, expires this fall, and central New York area Rep. Brandon Williams (R-Sennett), who also owns a farm, is keeping a close eye on negotiations for the next one.

"Food production in the United States is food security, and food security is national security,” Williams said during an event earlier this summer. “If we are not supporting farmers, then we are making strategic decisions that we will regret."

State Assemblyman John Lemondes (R-126th District) said between state and federal policies, the agricultural industry is facing a three-pronged attack: minimum wage increases, a decrease in the farm overtime threshold, and mandates regarding H2-A workers, or temporary workers from other countries.

"Under the current bill, the U.S. Department of Labor has the authority to set hourly rates for farm employees, and New York is grouped with a contingent of other states whose compensation for H2A workers is unreasonably high," said Lemondes.

Williams has introduced a federal bill that would limit the power states have to adjust overtime thresholds for farm workers.

"I think it's safe to say, there's no farm in America that's able to schedule the birth of calves or the birth of livestock, or the birth of calves, between 9 and 5, Monday through Friday,” Williams said. “That's not how farms work."

Supporters of the state’s decision to lower the overtime threshold to 40 hours per week said they believe farm workers should have the same rights as other workers.

State officials finalized that change in February.

