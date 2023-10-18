Israel-Hamas war updates: Israel agrees to let aid into Gaza at Biden's request WRVO | By WRVO Public Media Published October 18, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT Facebook Flipboard LinkedIn Email Adam Schultz/White House / White HousePresident Joe Biden participates in a phone call with Quint leaders Emmanuel Macron of France, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany and United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Monday, October 9, 2023, in the Oval Office of the White House.