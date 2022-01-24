Tuned to Yesterday at the Movies - 2020
Tuned to Yesterday Broadcast Schedule
Find episodes of "Tuned to Yesterday" by genre
Podcast Announcement: By listener demand, the Tuned to Yesterday program podcasts will now be posted right after each evening is broadcast. This way, if you miss a program live on the air, you can hear it online immediately following the live show. We will maintain the archive of podcasts already posted.
More about Tuned to Yesterday:
Decades ago, WRVO began broadcasting old time radio with a small collection comprising twenty reel to reel tapes. Programs like The Whistler, The Jack Benny Show, Fibber McGee and Molly, Edgar Bergen and Charlie McCarthy, and Gunsmoke. Today the collection includes nearly 5,000 reels and well over 16,000 broadcasts. Learn more about the history of WRVO's flagship old time radio program.
Broadcast Disclaimer: According to our research of the programs in our collection, most of the shows we air are in the public domain, or we have agreements with certain copyright holders. In presenting these programs on our air with historical integrity, it is not our intention to broadcast unauthorized copyrighted material. Additionally, we do not sell the programs. If you are a copyright holder of any of these, ‘golden age of radio’ shows, please contact us at mark@wrvo.org.
Variety: Radio Almanac (with Orson Welles) 3/8/44 CBS, Kate Smith Hour 12/28/44 CBS/AFRS.
Western: Fort Laramie “Talented Recruits” 7/8/56 CBS, Gunsmoke “Summer Night” 6/16/57 CBS.
Adventure: Escape “Papa Benjamin” 1/21/48 CBS, Dangerous Assignment 4/29/53 NBC.
Sitcom: My Favorite Husband 10/14/49 CBS / AFRS, Phil Harris / Alice Faye “Phil’s Birthday” 10/8/53 NBC.
Science Fiction: X Minus One “Protective Mimicry” 10/3/56 NBC, Quiet, Please “It is Later Than You Think” 8/2/48 MBS.
Crime: Official Detective “The Murdered Groom” 11/29/56 NBC, Escape “The Sure Thing” 1/17/50 CBS.
Mystery: Hercule Poirot “Death in the Golden Gate” 1947 MBS, Police Headquarters “The Mansfield Necklace” 1932 Syndicated.
Comedy: Henry Morgan Show 11/19/47 ABC, Avalon Time (with Red Skelton) 8/26/39 NBC.
Drama: On Stage “String Bowtie” 1/1/53 CBS, Suspense “The Long Shot” 2/9/58 CBS.
Series: Adventures by Morse “City of the Dead” Part 4 1/29/44 Syndicated, Terry and the Pirates “#38” 11/26/41 WGN Chicago, Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar “The McCormack Matter” 10/6/55 CBS.