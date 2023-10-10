Israel Hamas War

-
Analysts have long accused Iran of backing militant groups in the region to counter Israel.
"Like every nation in the world, Israel has the right to respond – indeed has a duty to respond – to these vicious attacks," Biden said at the White House.
The group, founded in 1987, has vowed to annihilate Israel. Before this past weekend's attack, it was responsible for many suicide bombings and other deadly attacks on civilians and Israeli soldiers.
The Israeli military said it has largely regained control of areas in the south that had been attacked by militants from Hamas. The announcement came on the fourth day of war with Hamas.
Governments in Europe pledge support for Israel and European Union freezes aid to Palestinians after days of escalating violence in Israel and Gaza.
Sen. Cory Booker and Rep. Dan Goldman are back in the U.S. after sheltering in place as violence erupted in Israel on Saturday. Flight disruptions have left other U.S. citizens unable to get home.
There are still a number of unaccounted-for U.S. citizens, U.S. officials said, as the fighting entered its third day.
About 1,000 Hamas militants reached Israel and attacked civilians and military targets, despite Israel's security forces having focused on Hamas for decades. At least 700 Israelis were killed.
Israel's military is striking targets in Gaza on Sunday while fighting continues against militants in southern Israel.
Israel's military said it is still fighting Hamas militants in southern Israel after they broke through the Gaza border to launch an unprecedented wave of attacks. Israel responded with air strikes.