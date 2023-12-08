Joy and holiday wisdom fill streets of Skaneateles for Dickens Christmas

The streets of Skaneateles are being transformed this month, as the village marks the 30th anniversary of Dickens Christmas.

People will hear Christmas songs on the streets from characters like Colleen O’Hara. She told nearby children she works as a housekeeper for Fred Holywell, the nephew of the infamous Ebenezer Scrooge.

We spoke with Scrooge as he was passing by to find out what he thinks of Christmas.

“Oh, it's a terrible time of year,” Scrooge said. “You're a year older, and not an hour richer."

Scrooge’s former partner, a very ghostly Jacob Marley, had a very different take.

"My message is to look out for your fellow man, to help your fellow man, to give to your fellow man indeed when he is in need," he said.

Also, roaming the streets and sharing holiday wisdom were the Ghosts of Christmas Past and Present.

"Hold onto your memories dear," said Christmas Past.

"I would like everyone this day to be joyful and full of love and care for their fellow man," added Christmas Present.

As chestnuts roasted on street corners and the sounds of a brass band filled the air, visitors gathered to share their favorite things about the holiday event.

Jacob and Lori Motte got engaged by the lake at Dickens Christmas in 2016.

"It was beautiful that day, it was very snowy, we actually had a little bit of a snowball fight," said Jacob Motte.

Emily Giarusso said she has been coming to Dickens Christmas since she was a little girl, and she’s thrill to share it with her young children this year.

"We like seeing everybody dressed up,” she said. “It's really unique to the community and the village and everything. It's really different than other places, what they do there, so it's a really cool experience."

Dickens Christmas will continue on weekends in Skaneateles through Christmas Eve.