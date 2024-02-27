© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Have you been financially impacted by a weather disaster? Tell us about it

Published February 27, 2024 at 5:27 AM EST
Climate change makes intense floods, wildfires, hurricanes and heat waves more common. Recovering from a disaster can be expensive. Here, a flooded car after Hurricane Florence hit South Carolina in 2018.
Has a climate-driven disaster, such as an extreme flood, hurricane, wildfire or heat wave, caused financial problems for you or your family?

NPR would like to hear about your experience. Share your story in the form below, and a reporter might contact you.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

We will not use your submission in a story until we have communicated with you and obtained your consent to use the details that will be published.

