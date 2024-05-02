Exposé: Hostile Workplaces And Undisclosed Free Trips In The Federal Judiciary

NPR found that dozens of federal judges failed to disclose privately-funded travel to exclusive, often partisan events in exotic locales. And employees in the federal judiciary do not enjoy the same legal protections against workplace discrimination and harassment that cover most U.S. workers, which can help foster a hostile workplace environment.

This podcast was produced by Kelli Wessinger and Casey Morell. Our editor is Eric McDaniel. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.

Copyright 2024 NPR