Exposé: Hostile Workplaces And Undisclosed Free Trips In The Federal Judiciary

By Tamara Keith,
Tom DreisbachCarrie Johnson
Published May 2, 2024 at 4:25 PM EDT
Thurgood Marshall Federal Judiciary Building, Friday, June 19, 2015, in Washington.
Andrew Harnik
/
AP
Thurgood Marshall Federal Judiciary Building, Friday, June 19, 2015, in Washington.

NPR found that dozens of federal judges failed to disclose privately-funded travel to exclusive, often partisan events in exotic locales. And employees in the federal judiciary do not enjoy the same legal protections against workplace discrimination and harassment that cover most U.S. workers, which can help foster a hostile workplace environment.

This episode: senior White House correspondent Tamara Keith, national justice correspondent Carrie Johnson, and investigations correspondent Tom Dreisbach.

This podcast was produced by Kelli Wessinger and Casey Morell. Our editor is Eric McDaniel. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.

Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
Tom Dreisbach
Tom Dreisbach is a correspondent on NPR's Investigations team focusing on breaking news stories.
Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson is a justice correspondent for the Washington Desk.
