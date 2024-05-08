Pro-Palestinian protestors at Syracuse University told to relocate due to graduation events

A group of Syracuse University students and faculty who have been protesting the war in Gaza was told by university officials Wednesday to relocate due to upcoming graduation events on campus.

A letter from Syracuse University's Student Experience Division was delivered to the pro-Palestinian encampment Wednesday morning, requesting that participants relocate to other areas of campus.

The letter said the quad outside of Hendricks Chapel will "play an essential role in various school and college graduation events and receptions," which will take place this Thursday through Sunday.

Administration gave two alternate campus locations as options for the encampment: "the greenspace adjacent to the Life Sciences Complex and College Place or the Women's Building Field at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Comstock Avenue."

In the event that the encampment does not relocate, the letter directed that "failure to comply will result in charges under the Student Conduct Code and referral to the conduct system."

In a story post made via Instagram, the Students for Justice in Palestine Syracuse U, indicated they were given 30 minutes to respond to the requests. The post called for anyone who was able to "come help defend our students and encampment" until administration agrees to "meet and engage" with the encampment's demands.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.