Some GOP House Members Want To Fire The Speaker. Again.

By Susan Davis,
Barbara SpruntMara Liasson
Published May 8, 2024 at 4:11 PM EDT
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., pauses during a news conference amid threats that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, is threatening to oust Johnson from his leadership post, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, May 7, 2024.
Some members of the House Republican conference are mad at Speaker of the House Mike Johnson for a variety of reasons. But do they have the votes to kick him out of his role — and send the House back to the paralysis it faced last year?

This episode: political correspondent Susan Davis, congressional reporter Barbara Sprunt, and national political correspondent Mara Liasson.

This podcast was produced by Jeongyoon Han & Kelli Wessinger. It was edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

