Tiny Desk Premiere: Luciana Souza
I'm not the first to say it: Jazz and Brazilian music are like very close first cousins. There is a historical DNA connecting the two traditions, but also linked by harmonic construction, ample room for improvisation and plain old swing.
In Luciana Souza's performance, all of the above is on display in the music from one of the most distinct voices in contemporary jazz. Backed by Trio Corrente from Brazil, Souza performs selections from their album Cometa, which received a 2024 Grammy nomination for best Latin jazz album. Souza's performance is a master class in how to play with intensity while keeping the volume down to accommodate the Tiny Desk's actual workspace.
SET LIST
- "Bem Que Te Avisei"
- "Baião Joy"
- "Cometa"
- "Quando Você Vier"
MUSICIANS
- Luciana Souza: vocals
- Fabio Torres: piano
- Paulo Paulelli: bass
- Mauricio Zottarelli: drums
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Felix Contreras
- Director/Editor: Kara Frame
- Audio Technical Director: Hannah Gluvna
- Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
- Videographers: Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Mitra I. Arthur
- Audio Engineer: Neil Tevault
- Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
- Photographer: Elizabeth Gillis
- Tiny Desk Team: Joshua Bryant, Hazel Cills
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson
- VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins
Copyright 2024 NPR