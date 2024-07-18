© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Federal grant means major redevelopment for Syracuse neighborhood

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published July 18, 2024 at 4:51 AM EDT
HUD Deputy Secretary Richard Monocchio presents a $50 million grant to revitalize housing the city's 15th ward
Jessica Cain
/
WRVO
HUD Deputy Secretary Richard Monocchio presents a $50 million grant to revitalize housing the city's 15th ward.

A $50 million federal grant is earmarked to improve Syracuse’s East Adams neighborhood. Federal and local officials cheered Wednesday as they unveiled a giant check at the city’s Wilson Park.

Tyquanne Harris, 16, was watching. He lives in Pioneer Homes, and he said he’s excited about the planned development in the area.

"It's very good,” Harris said. “(There's) a lot of bad parts in the neighborhood that need to be fixed, and they plan on doing it in the next few years."

Through a Choice Neighborhood Implementation Grant, McKinney Manor and Pioneer Homes will be redeveloped into about 1,400 new housing units. The goal is to provide a variety of home types that are well-designed, sustainable, accessible, and affordable.

Richard Monocchio, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Principal Assistant Secretary for Public and Indian Housing, said he has seen federal grants turn communities around.

The transformative outcomes of these projects are truly breathtaking, and what I've seen already, and what I've read about your project, it's going to be right up there," said Monocchio.

Tara Harris, who lives in the area and is a neighborhood navigator with the groupBlueprint 15, said a lot of hard work led to this moment.

“Not only did we earn it. We deserved it,” said Harris. “I’ve traveled to other cities in the last couple of months, and they were public housing. I’m like, ‘Well, why doesn’t our public housing look like that?’ So, I know that we’re on our way, so we can look like that.”

In addition to the housing, the grant will help support a number of community initiatives, including the development of a “Children Rising Center,” improving neighborhood parks, and strengthening workforce training.

Edith Hill, 16, said she’s excited that federal lawmakers are paying attention to her neighborhood.

"It feels good because it makes it so that we know that there are people that are not from Syracuse that actually do care,” she said.
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain