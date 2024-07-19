New Music Friday: The best albums out July 19

This week on New Music Friday from All Songs Considered, NPR Music's Daoud Tyler-Ameen and Stephen Thompson listen to a grab bag of new releases out on July 19, including what's being called the last Childish Gambino album ever, returns by public radio faves Los Campesinos and Dr. Dog and a vibe-heavy follow-up made by the creators of one of the longest-running Billboard singles of all time, just in time to greet the the heat waves of summer 2024 (sorry).

Then, one of the week's biggest albums sends Daoud and Stephen down a rabbit hole in which they attempt to figure out what happened to the blockbuster soundtrack and why, in the aftermath of an exceptional example from 2023, there might be an opportunity to revive the form.

Featured albums:

• Childish Gambino, Bando Stone & the New World

• Los Campesinos, All Hell

• Denzel Curry, King of the Mischievous South Vol. 2

• Glass Animals, I Love You So F****** Much

• Dr. Dog, Dr. Dog

• Jimin, Muse

• Various Artists, Twisters: The Album OST

Other notable albums out July 19:

• Beachwood Sparks, Across the River of Stars

• Koe Wetzel, 9 Lives

• Stray Kids, ATE

• The Raveonettes, Sing...

• Avery Anna, Breakup Over Breakfast

Stream the New Music Friday playlist

Copyright 2024 NPR