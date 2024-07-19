© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Music Friday: The best albums out July 19

By Daoud Tyler-Ameen,
Stephen Thompson
Published July 19, 2024 at 9:06 AM EDT
The soundtrack to the new film <em>Twisters</em> features literally dozens of names across the contemporary country music spectrum.
Courtesy of Atlantic Records
The soundtrack to the new film Twisters features literally dozens of names across the contemporary country music spectrum.

This week on New Music Friday from All Songs Considered, NPR Music's Daoud Tyler-Ameen and Stephen Thompson listen to a grab bag of new releases out on July 19, including what's being called the last Childish Gambino album ever, returns by public radio faves Los Campesinos and Dr. Dog and a vibe-heavy follow-up made by the creators of one of the longest-running Billboard singles of all time, just in time to greet the the heat waves of summer 2024 (sorry).

Then, one of the week's biggest albums sends Daoud and Stephen down a rabbit hole in which they attempt to figure out what happened to the blockbuster soundtrack and why, in the aftermath of an exceptional example from 2023, there might be an opportunity to revive the form.

Featured albums:
• Childish Gambino, Bando Stone & the New World
• Los Campesinos, All Hell
• Denzel Curry, King of the Mischievous South Vol. 2
• Glass Animals, I Love You So F****** Much
• Dr. Dog, Dr. Dog
• Jimin, Muse
• Various Artists, Twisters: The Album OST

Other notable albums out July 19:
• Beachwood Sparks, Across the River of Stars
• Koe Wetzel, 9 Lives
• Stray Kids, ATE
• The Raveonettes, Sing...
• Avery Anna, Breakup Over Breakfast

Stream the New Music Friday playlist

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
Daoud Tyler-Ameen
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
See stories by Stephen Thompson