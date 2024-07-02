NPR Podcasts

© 2024 WRVO Public Media
  • If a bot relationship FEELS real, should we care that it's not?
    Manoush Zomorodi
    Thanks to advances in AI, chatbots can act as personalized therapists, companions and romantic partners. The apps offering these services have been downloaded millions of times. If these relationships relieve stress and make us feel better, does it matter that they're not "real"?
  • The iconic cover of Bruce Springsteen's <em>Born In The U.S.A.</em>
    'Born In The U.S.A.' at 40
    Robin Hilton
    With the Fourth of July week here, we look at an album all about the messy, complicated and wonderful culture of America: Bruce Springsteen's Born in the U.S.A., which recently turned 40 years old.
  • Yangsze Choo's 'The Fox Wife' explores gender, murder and folklore in the 1900s
    Yangsze Choo says she doesn't thoroughly plan out her novels – her newest, The Fox Wife, blossomed from that core idea behind the title, of a woman who also happens to be a fox. But beyond that, it's a story about a mother avenging her child, about a murder investigation in early 20th century China, and about family curses. As the author tells NPR's Scott Simon, foxes hold a wide range of intrigue and mystery in Chinese, Korean and Japanese legends — and it's these traits that broke open a whole world of secrets for her characters.
  • Discovered in 2016, a roughly Earth-sized planet orbiting our nearest neighboring star might be habitable. This artist's impression shows a view of the surface of the planet Proxima b orbiting the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri, the closest star to the solar system.
    Could 3 Body Problem's aliens exist? The science behind Netflix's new hit
    Regina G. Barber
    Before the '3 Body Problem' became a bestselling book and a smash TV show ... it was a physics concept, with big implications for how we understand planetary orbits. In this episode, we learn about the science behind the screen. Plus, why it's plausible a nearby, mysterious planet could hold life.
  • Jeremy Allen White in <em>The Bear</em>.
    Yes, chef: 'The Bear' has a lot going on in its third season
    Linda Holmes
    The Bear just returned for its third season and it's still one of the most stressful and most interesting shows on TV. Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) are launching their new fine dining restaurant, but he's estranged from some of the people who are closest to him just as he sneaks up on a new level of success. The series is streaming now on Hulu.
  • <em>Crystal Wilkinson's praisesong biscuits</em>
    A taste of Black Appalachia
    Brittany Luse
    Too often, our attempts at nailing the family recipes end up in disaster and disappointment. This week, host Brittany Luse is joined by former Kentucky Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson, author of Praisesong for the Kitchenghosts: Stories and Recipes from Five Generations of Black Country Cooks. The two talk about Appalachian food culture, turning oral recipes into written ones, and the emotional relationship between food, family and memory.
  • In 1984, <em>Born in the U.S.A. </em>made Bruce Springsteen the biggest rock star in the world. Along the way, one chapter of the album's legacy has nearly vanished from official history: club remixes of three of the album's biggest singles.
    The nearly forgotten story of the 'Born in the U.S.A.' remixes
    Caryn Rose
    In 1984, on the cusp of superstardom, Bruce Springsteen agreed to let a producer remix three songs from his upcoming album, Born in the U.S.A. 40 years later, those remixes have nearly vanished.