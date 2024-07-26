© 2024 WRVO Public Media
SU dome renovations continue with new state grant

WRVO | By Abigail Connolly
Published July 26, 2024 at 8:23 AM EDT
Just over a month before football season starts at Syracuse University, dome renovations continue as new chair back seats are installed.

The seat renovations are the last piece of a wider $120 million dome renovation plan. New York Assembly Speaker Carl Hastie and Assembly Member Bill Magnarelli announced a new $3 million grant for the JMA Wireless Dome this week. Magnarelli said the grant is meant to help make up for some increasing construction costs.

"The money is basically because everything went up okay, so because of the increase in the costs, we're just kind of making up the difference in the percentage," Magnarelli said. "That was the beginning percentage in the entire project, maybe not even that much, but we're happy to help.

Hastie said the dome remains a critical piece for the local economy.

"The importance of what this building means to Central New York, I think, was well worth the investment," Heastie said.

The $3 million grant will go towards seat installation and ensuring the stadium is ADA compliant.

Abigail Connolly
Abigail is a temporary WRVO News Reporter/Producer working on regional and digital news stories. She graduated from SUNY Oswego in 2022 where she studied English and Public Relations.
