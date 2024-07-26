SU dome renovations continue with new state grant

Just over a month before football season starts at Syracuse University, dome renovations continue as new chair back seats are installed.

The seat renovations are the last piece of a wider $120 million dome renovation plan. New York Assembly Speaker Carl Hastie and Assembly Member Bill Magnarelli announced a new $3 million grant for the JMA Wireless Dome this week. Magnarelli said the grant is meant to help make up for some increasing construction costs.

"The money is basically because everything went up okay, so because of the increase in the costs, we're just kind of making up the difference in the percentage," Magnarelli said. "That was the beginning percentage in the entire project, maybe not even that much, but we're happy to help.

Hastie said the dome remains a critical piece for the local economy.

"The importance of what this building means to Central New York, I think, was well worth the investment," Heastie said.

The $3 million grant will go towards seat installation and ensuring the stadium is ADA compliant.

