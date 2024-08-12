© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Scientists attach video cameras to sea lions to map the ocean floor

By Regina G. Barber,
Berly McCoyAilsa ChangHannah ChinnKai McNamee
Published August 12, 2024 at 10:21 AM EDT
Researchers glued cameras and tracking instruments to small pieces of neoprene, that they then glued to the fur of the sea lions
Nathan Angelakis
Researchers glued cameras and tracking instruments to small pieces of neoprene, that they then glued to the fur of the sea lions

How do you study unmapped areas of the ocean and identify critical habitat for an endangered species? You include the study animal in the scientific process!

At least, that's what researchers did with the Australian sea lion, which as seen population declines of over sixty percent in the last forty years. Researchers from the University of Adelaide fitted endangered Australian sea lions with cameras and tracking devices to better understand where they spent their time.

Upon the sea lions' return to shore a few days later, the cameras were gently removed. After reviewing the footage, researchers were surprised to learn the sea lions visited six distinct seafloor habitats. The scientists used this habitat data to build a computer model that can predict sea lion habitats in other areas.

The work was published this week in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science.

This information could help scientists protect critical sea lion habitat, as well as give researchers a new tool for mapping the ocean floor. It has also inspired at least one other biologist to review footage collected from other animals.

"I think it would complete a lot of missing information in ... the underwater environment in general," says Maeva Ratsimbazafindranahaka, a postdoctoral fellow at the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior. Ratsimbazafindranahaka plans to review video footage he's collected from humpback whales to see what else he can learn about their environment — and suspects other biologists might be inspired to do the same.

Interested in more underwater science? Email us at shortwave@npr.org.

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

Today's episode was produced by Hannah Chinn and Kai McNamee, and edited by Rebecca Ramirez and Christopher Intagliata. Valentina Rodriguez Sanchez was the engineer. Regina G. Barber, Berly McCoy, Hannah and Rebecca checked the facts.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
Regina G. Barber
Regina G. Barber is Short Wave's Scientist in Residence. She contributes original reporting on STEM and guest hosts the show.
Berly McCoy
Kimberly (Berly) McCoy (she/her) is an assistant producer for NPR's science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast tells stories about science and scientists, in all the forms they take.
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Hannah Chinn
Kai McNamee
[Copyright 2024 NPR]