© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Science And Future Of Refrigeration

Published August 12, 2024 at 9:18 AM EDT
French sports student Lena Christien checks her fridge before going to a student food aid distribution in Bagneux, Paris suburbs.
JULIEN DE ROSA
/
AFP via Getty Images
French sports student Lena Christien checks her fridge before going to a student food aid distribution in Bagneux, Paris suburbs.

It's sitting in your home right now, humming away. If prompted, you might say it's one of the most important appliances you own. But you probably don't give your refrigerator too much thought.

The humble fridge has been a staple in American households since it became popular in the 1940s and '50s. Fridges today have more space than ever, and more gadgets to make them "smart."

But sometimes, problems arise. Wilting lettuce, a container of strawberries going bad days before you expected. An icemaker on the fritz. And a tub of yogurt hiding behind the condiments that you know you bought... sometime in the past few weeks.

We discuss how our refrigerated food system developed, how it affects the food we eat, and how we can use our fridges more effectively.

Find more of our programsonline. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts