Chef René Redzepi on the dish he wishes he made

We're switching things up a little on the latest installment of our segment I Wish I Made That.

René Redzepi, one of the greatest chefs in the world, joins us to talk about a recipe he wishes he'd invented: a beautiful vegetable dish called Le Gargouillou.

René founded the restaurant Noma, in Copenhagen. Noma has, for decades, been one of the top restaurants in the world. He recently announced that Noma would close later this year, and he's followed that news with a little bit of a career pivot: TV host.

Omnivore, his show, just premiered on Apple TV +. In each episode, Redzepi talks about one ingredient. Maybe it's tuna. Or rice. Or bananas. How those ingredients became ingredients. And how society and capitalism have changed those ingredients – sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse.

